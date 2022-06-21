Jimmie Dee Spegal, 85, died June 10, 2022. He was born April 11, 1937, in Frankford, Mo. He is son of Russell Perry and Daisy Ruth (Adams) Spegal, who died earlier.
In 1955, he graduated from Frankford High School. On March 11, 2005, he was united in marriage to Dellene (Staubach) Spegal in Jefferson County, Mo. Jimmie and Dellene left this world together on June 10, 2022. Jimmie retired from his work after years of doing construction and asphalt paving as well as being a successful business owner. Jimmie could give you directions to anywhere. He could always tell one more joke than you, loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. Jim and Dellene were always full of life and adventure.
In addition to his parents, his brother, George Spegal, his three sisters; Virginia McCloud, Gladys Hark, Dorothy Spegal, and his first wife, Dorothy (Morgan) Spegal, all died earlier. He is survived by his brother Jack Spegal, his three children: Russell (Donna) Spegal, Janet (Kenneth Sr.) Dearing, Laura (Gary) Brockman, his six grandchildren, Nicholas, Jennifer, Melissa, Samantha, Kenneth Jr., and Jonathan, and nine great-grandchildren, Heidi, Noah, Madilynn, Olivia, Morgan, Tucker, Reagan, Charlotte, and Colton, as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Dietrich- Motherhead Funeral Home, DeSoto, Mo. A second visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from noon – 2 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, Bowling Green, Mo.; service to follow at 2 p.m., with Ginny Watkins officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Frankford Mo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jimmie and Dellene’s names to the DeSoto food pantry, where they volunteered much of their time.
