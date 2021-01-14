Jim McCarty

Jimmy “Jim” Franklin McCarty, 84, of Louisiana, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake St. Louis, Mo. Services were held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Bob Feeler officiated. Burial was at the Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery near Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Jim was born May 15, 1936 in Hawk Point, Mo., to John William and Rebecca Doris Downing McCarty. He was joined in marriage on April 11, 1959, to Bonnie Louise Smith of Clarksville. She died earlier in 1999. He was married to Margaret May Hagen on Jan. 29, 2003, and she died earlier on July 18, 2020.
Jim went to work for the Missouri State Highway and Transportation Department and retired in 1991 with 32 years of service. He was in charge of running the motor grader and enjoyed his work. His other work included building the McCarty’s Mobile Home Park in 1969. He took great pride in maintaining the park and keeping it looking nice for the tenants who resided there.
His greatest joy was his family. Especially the McCarty family reunions. His hobbies were riding his bike, gardening, listening to country music and going to country music shows, and most of all traveling in his fifth wheel in the winters to Corpus Christi, and Mission, Texas, with Margaret. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Bowling Green, Mo.
He is survived by his two daughters, Rebecca Franklin and husband Bill of Silex, Mo., and Marcia McCarty of Bowling Green, Mo., step-sons, Shawn Hagen and wife Trana, and Donnie Hagen and wife Amy, eight grandchildren, Cara (Adam) Voepel, Shelby (Christopher) Penn, Gregory (Sarah) Darnell II, Sarah Tobias, Samuel Franklin, Ira Franklin, Isaac Franklin, and Hattie Franklin, nine great grandchildren, three sisters in-law, Dona McCarty, Sylvia McCarty, and Margaret McCarty, many nieces and nephews, and many step-grandchildren and step- great grandchildren.
His five brothers, Bill McCarty, Dan McCarty, Robert McCarty, Harold McCarty, and John McCarty, and four sisters, Marguerite Wood, Mary Lou Moeller, Katheryn Busse, and Norma Jane McCarty, and two step-daughters, Cindy Church and Debbie Winchell, all died earlier.
Honorary pallbearers were Samuel Franklin, Ira Franklin, Dennis McCarty, Isaac Franklin and Jim Wood. Active pallbearers were John McCarty, Terry McCarty, Homer Busse, Harold Ralph McCarty Jr., David McCarty, and Adam Voepel.
Memorials may be made to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in care of the funeral home.
