Services to honor and celebrate the life of Jessie Mae (Glover) Wilson were at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in the Chapel at South Tulsa Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Jessie died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 in Tulsa. She was 90.
Born Dec. 27, 1929 in Equality, Ill., Jessie Mae (Glover) Wilson was the first of six children born to Frank Valentine and Nellie Ann (Leverett) Glover. Jessie’s growing up years were spent in Alton, Ill., where she completed high school. Following high school, she attended Alton Memorial School of Nursing, and Shurtleff College where she attained her bachelor’s in nursing. She furthered her education by attending Washington University, St. Louis. There she completed her master’s in nursing.
Through the years, Jessie would teach at various educational institutions including nursing instructor at Alton Memorial and St. Joseph School of Nursing, Alton, Ill; associate professor in nursing at South Illinois University; director of nursing program at Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey, Ill.; and division chair of nursing at Hannibal-LaGrange College, Hannibal, Mo. She was also the vice president of patient care, Hannibal Regional Medical Center.
Jessie was introduced to Ronald Wilson through members of a church group, and there is no doubt that Jessie became the love of Ron’s life! The two married on June 20, 1959, in Alton, Ill., and Ron absolutely adored her from that point on. This couple would grow their family with the addition of two children: daughter, Debbie, and son, Paul.
When Jessie had any spare time, she could be found counseling others or writing. Jessie authored two books. Her first was, “The Diploma Nurse: Her Shining Day, Her Fading Touch” and the next was, “Beyond the Shadow of Grief.” These were topics near and dear to Jessie. In fact, she launched Grief Share at her church, South Tulsa Baptist, and also began the Stephen Ministry there, too.
Words that describe Jessie would include both intelligent and wise. She was also soft spoken and quiet, but when she had something to say it was typically beneficial for one to listen up. A mentor, a prayer warrior, and a planner are also titles that depict who Jessie was. There is no doubt that she will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by: her loving husband of 61 years, Ronald Wilson; her children: daughter, Debbie Litwiller and husband, Scott and son, Paul Wilson and wife, Helen; grandchildren: Steven, Nathan, Sabrina, and Megan; her siblings: brothers: Sigel Glover and wife, Donna and Robert Glover and wife, Linda; sisters: Brenda Dooley, Verla Boyd and husband, James and Terri Byrd. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Family encourages donations honoring Jessie be directed to the Stephen Ministry (c/o South Tulsa Baptist Church, 10310 S. Sheridan Rd., Tulsa, OK 74133) or to Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center (13012 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74134).
