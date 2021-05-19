Jessie Evalie Moore, 89, of Bowling Green, died Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Visitation was Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m., at the Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green, Mo., with Rev. Moore officiating. Burial was in the Green Lawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.
Evalie was born June 12, 1931, in Pea Ridge, Mo., the daughter of Alfred Walter and Jessie Marie Dietzman Gollaher. She married Fred Moore on Dec. 20, 1948.
Evalie grew up in the Frankford, Pea Ridge neighborhood. She attended Pea Ridge Country School. After school, she married Fred Moore, they lived in Clarksville and Mexico before settling down in Bowling Green to raise their family. Evalie was Baptist by faith and was a member of the First Baptist Church, VFW Auxiliary, and American Legion Auxiliary.
Evalie is survived by children: Larry Moore (Anna) and Kaye Bowen (Greg) of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Randy Moore (Kim) of Frankford, Lynn Wilkinson (Rich) of Bowling Green, Steven Moore (Kayla) of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Shelly Vogelgesang (Keith) of St. Paul, Mike Wojick of St. Louis and Ashley Moss (Brian) of Florida; great grandchildren: Chris Moore (Kayla), Brian Moore, Cody Wilkinson, Katie Wilkinson, Amanda Wilkinson, Keith Vogelgesang, Kenidi Vogelgesang, Kortni Vogelgesang, Kyle Vogelgesang, Maci Wojick, Carson Kniess, Kylie Moore, Wyatt Moore, Kenneth Vogelgesang and Penelope Vogelgesang.
Her parents, brothers: Jim, Robert, George, Jack, Willis, John and Bill Gollaher; Sisters: Rindie Johnson and Ida Mae Gollaher, all died earlier.
Evalie was a loving wife, and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to travel, go out to eat, play cards, and watch her grandchildren play ball. She was known for her delicious pies and generosity.
Memorials may be made to the Heartland Hospice, as they so lovingly cared for Evalie.
