Jerry Dale DeCamp

Jerry Dale DeCamp, 67, of Louisiana, Mo., died in his home on July 8, 2023, with his wife at his side and family and friends nearby. He loved big and will be greatly missed.

Dale was born Dec. 28, 1955, in Pittsfield, Ill., to James DeCamp and M. June Rodhouse Hill. He spent a lot of his childhood in Clarksville, Mo., and was a graduate of Clopton High School with the Class of 1975.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry DeCamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.