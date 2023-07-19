Jerry Dale DeCamp, 67, of Louisiana, Mo., died in his home on July 8, 2023, with his wife at his side and family and friends nearby. He loved big and will be greatly missed.
Dale was born Dec. 28, 1955, in Pittsfield, Ill., to James DeCamp and M. June Rodhouse Hill. He spent a lot of his childhood in Clarksville, Mo., and was a graduate of Clopton High School with the Class of 1975.
On July 15, 1978, Dale married Susan Harrison. From this marriage are three daughters, Jerri Beth DeCamp of Louisiana, Mo., Megan DeCamp of Imperial, Mo., and Andrea (Jeramie) Slater of Louisiana, Mo., four grandchildren, Joseph Slater, Kyleigh Slater, and Daymien Slater of Louisiana, Mo., and Maci Wojick of Imperial, Mo., and two great grandchildren, Jordan and Charles Slater of Louisiana, Mo.
Dale enjoyed the outdoors spending time hunting, fishing, camping, and around the river in general. He excelled at many professions, but his pride and joy was being a paramedic at the Pike County Memorial Hospital Emergency Medical Services. He also was a volunteer firefighter with the Louisiana Fire Dept. and his most recent position was as deputy coroner with the coroner, Chris Stark.
Along with his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, Dale is survived by his mother June, and his siblings, Rhonda Branham of Louisiana, Mo., Bob (Sandy) DeCamp of Clarksville, Mo., Daryl (Audra) DeCamp of Pittsfield, Ill., Roger (Randy) Cale of Fort Madison, Iowa, Jamie DeCamp of Effingham, Ill., and Lindell (Carol) DeCamp of Prineville, Ore., and many nieces and nephews.
His father James, step-mother, Helen DeCamp, step-father Wayne Hill, his parents in-law Red and Carolle Harrison, a brother, Ron DeCamp, and a brother in-law, Don Branham, all died earlier.
Collier Funeral Home, Louisiana, MO is in charge of cremation arrangements and a Celebration of Life service will be held by the family at a later date.
