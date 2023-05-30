Jerry Boots

Walter Gerald Boots (Jerry), 81, of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, starting at 3 p.m. at the Eastern Missouri Cowboy Church, located 16367 Bus. Hwy. 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334.

Jerry was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Rockport, Ill., to Walter Boots and Lora Motley Boots.  He was married to Cherlyn Daniels on Aug. 6, 1963, at the Baptist Church in Freeburg, Ill.

