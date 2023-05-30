Jerry Boots

Walter Gerald Boots (Jerry), 81, of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, May 6, 2023, at his home. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 24, starting at 3 p.m. at the Eastern Missouri Cowboy Church, located 16367 Bus. Hwy. 61, Bowling Green, MO 63334.
Jerry was born Dec. 1, 1941, in Rockport, Ill., to Walter Boots and Lora Motley Boots. He was married to Cherlyn Daniels on Aug. 6, 1963, at the Baptist Church in Freeburg, Ill.
He is survived by his wife, Cherlyn Boots, three sons, Walter A. Boots (Tammie), Randy W. Boots (Sandy) and Richard W. Boots; three daughters Cheri Lyn Boots-Sutton, Melissa E. Stoops, and Elizabeth E. Summers (Bryon); 16 grandchildren Mahayla, Shania and Walter John Boots; Jeremiah (Shannon), Kayla, Kevin (Kalley) and Cherlyn Sutton; Jamie and Ethan Stoops (Ashlynn); Brittney Reuther (Ben), Cody, Justin (Ginger) and Anna Summers; Samantha Boots; Ryan and Tyler Boots; and 25 great grandchildren.
His parents, Walter and Lora Boots, and a sister, Kathie E. Garcia, all died earlier.
Jerry lived in the Louisiana area for 77 years. He attended the Hickory Grove grade school and later graduated from Louisiana High School. He was a lifetime farmer, laborer, construction worker and heavy equipment operator. He and his dad wired most of the houses in their surrounding neighborhood. Jerry worked at the St. Charles Sand Plant for 19 years until he retired. He was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 for 38 years.
Jerry was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a kind, tender-hearted man, who always put others first, and he worked hard all his life. He enjoyed going fishing, attending family gatherings and loved his motorcycle that he hoped to restore.
