Jennifer Jo Bryant, 61, of St. Louis, formerly of Louisiana, Mo., died in her sleep and at her home Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Her passing came after a long history of illnesses.
Jennifer was born on July 30, 1959, in Louisiana, Mo., to Mett Beauchamp Bryant (1926 -2010) and Betty Jo Creamer Bryant (1931 - 2020). She grew up on a farm south of Clarksville, Mo., and attended Clopton public schools and the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Jennifer’s first job after college was working for Sen. John “Jack” Danforth on “The
Hill” as a legislative assistant. After returning to Missouri from Washington, she worked at the Missouri Beef Council and with Osborn & Barr Communications in marketing. In 2001, Jennifer started her own business, Explore Marketing, where she worked with businesses in public relations, marketing, and brand management.
Jennifer had a strong faith and was active in The First Christian Church of Clarksville and the Central Presbyterian Church of Clayton.
Very close to her family, Jennifer and her mother talked by telephone several times each day. Her mother, Betty Jo, was Jennifer’s best friend, and vice versa.
Jennifer was known for her strength and perseverance and her good sense of humor in the face of her many health issues, which stemmed from juvenile diabetes. She managed to thrive in the midst of difficulties to which many other individuals would have succumbed. Fiercely independent, she never let her illness define her. Unable to safely use a conventional stove, but still being a foodie, she adapted. She became a marvelous microwave cook, and always knew just the right ingredients to make a wonderful dish.
Jennifer had many friends who will forever miss her positive attitude, laughter, good humor, and strong will. Jennifer kept in constant touch with scores of friends via telephone, text, Facebook and by writing cards. She was passionate about animals, especially her beloved dogs:
Kroger, who lived to be 18, and Cooper, who survives, at 17 years of age. Many of her friends fondly describe Jennifer in the same way, as “one of a kind.” Most of all, she was fun-loving and faithful to all who knew her.
Jennifer is survived by her brother, Patrick Bryant (Kristy), of Columbia, Mo.
Because of COVID considerations, a memorial service will be held when it is safer to gather.
At that time, we will join together to remember Jennifer and we will toast a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, gifts to the American Diabetes Association or to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
