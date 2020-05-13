Jeffrey Long

Jeffrey G. Long, 62, of Sullivan, Mo., died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after battling pancreatic cancer.
Jeffrey Gerald Long, a.k.a. Jeffer, was born on Aug. 15, 1957, in Flint, Mich., to Carla (Trim) Long Hedges and Gerald (Jerry) Long. Jeff graduated in 1976 from Union-Whitten High School as vice president of his class. He was married to Karen Begley in 1982 and was blessed with two sons, then later divorced.
Jeff was a welder at Building Technology and Manchester Tank in Hannibal, Mo., from 1977-1994. He was a meticulous die caster for Ace Precision Casting in Marshalltown, Iowa, for 12 years, leaving for Colorado City, Colo., to work with his sister, Kathy, and former brother-in-law, as a machinist at Pro-Tec Tool & Mfg. In 2008, Jeff returned to Sullivan, Mo., to assist as a caregiver for his stepfather, Norman Hedges, and to work at Scotch Die Cast until his health declined in 2017.
Jeff enjoyed studying his Bible, volunteering at the Sullivan Senior Center, yard work at his mother’s home and fishing with his family. A highlight in 2018 was a walleye fishing trip to Pierre, S.D. with his sister, Kathy, and brother-in-law, Tom. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his great nieces and nephews. Being from Michigan, it was a given that he was a die-hard Detroit Lions football fan and living in Missouri, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, and enjoyed attending their games. Jeff’s passion was to please his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He attended Green Mound Baptist Church in St. Clair, Mo., and has been spiritually blessed with his amazing church family.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Carla Hedges, of Sullivan, Mo., father, Gerald (Jerry) Long of Bowling Green, Mo.; two sons, Jason Long and wife, Katelyn of Excelsior Springs, Mo., and Jesse Long and wife, Dawn, of Hannibal, Mo.; six grandchildren, Lily, Cora, Wyatt, Kayden, Eliab and Annalise; four siblings, Kathy Long Bays and husband, Tom of Union, Iowa, Terry Mills of Marshalltown, Iowa, Roger Mills and wife, Gaylene of Ackley, Iowa, Kelly Mills Katzer and husband, Trent of Nevada, Iowa, childhood friend, David Gray of State Center, Iowa, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
His paternal grandparents, Edmond and Viola Long, uncle, Gene Long, aunt Judy Long and stepmother, Lavena Long all of Bowling Green, Mo., and uncle, Robert Long of Quincy, Ill., all died earlier.
Cremation rites were accorded at Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, Mo., and his memorial services in Missouri and in Iowa have been postponed because of the impact of the coronavirus.
