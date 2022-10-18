Jeanne Ernestine Mettler

Jeanne Ernestine Mettler, 97, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Services for Jeanne will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

