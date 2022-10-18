Jeanne Ernestine Mettler, 97, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Services for Jeanne will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory with Fr. Henry Ussher officiating. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jeanne was born Jan. 11, 1925, in Keokuk, Iowa, to William and Marie (Ryan) Blondet. On Jan. 11, 1951, she married Charles E. Mettler. He died earlier on March 3, 1993.
Jeanne’s family moved to Montana when she was eight. She attended school in Seattle, Wash., and graduated from high school in Montana. During WWII, Jeanne attended nursing school as a Cadet, but never had to serve. After nursing school, Jeanne moved to Bowling Green to live with her aunt and uncle and to work at Pike County Memorial Hospital. At the hospital, she served as an OB/RN, assisting in the delivery of babies. She was dedicated to her field for over 30 years at the time of retirement.
To meet new people, Jeanne joined a bowling league above the old Schroeder Hardware store. It was there she met Charles.
After retirement, Jeanne took care of her husband until his death. She was very involved with the local VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling with her birthday friends, including an Alaskan cruise and a trip to Panama. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her family and reading romance novels. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s ball games, and enjoyed watching a variety of sports; especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Jeanne also enjoyed playing pitch and Farkle.
Jeanne is survived by daughters, Susie Miller of Bowling Green, and Sallie Grote of Curryville; grandchildren: Craig Miller (Melissa), Travis Miller, Sasha Rue (Ryan), Adam Miller (Casey), Doug Grote (LeAnn), and Jessica Bailey (Tim); 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild to arrive in March 2023; a half-sister, Marty Dyer; and lots of extended family and friends.
Her parents; her husband; and two sons-in-law, Harry Miller and Tom Grote, all died earlier.
Pallbearers will be Craig Miller, Travis Miller, Doug Grote, Adam Miller, Tim Bailey, and Ryan Rue. Honorary pallbearers will be Sasha Rue, Jessica Bailey, Melissa Miller, Casey Miller, and LeAnn Grote.
Memorials may be made to the VFW Auxiliary or the American Cancer Society.
