Jeanne Brown

Jeanne Brown, 91, died Aug. 23, 2023. For her, one journey ended; a new journey began. Born July 5, 1932, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., this only child of Bruce and Mildred Goodwin was immersed in music from birth. Her father a jazz pianist, played on riverboats traveling the Mississippi during the Roaring ’20s, and later, in dance bands at The Purple Crackle. Thus, Jeanne’s gift for music seemed a birthright, and she, too, became a consummate pianist with incredible range. Her repertoire stretching from Beethoven sonatas to Gershwin preludes to Duke Ellington, Erroll Garner, and Marian McPartland.

Magnificently, Jeanne could hear a tune once and immediately render a spontaneous arrangement of it, complete with lush chord transitions and a mood fitting for the piece.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.