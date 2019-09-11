Jean Pratt

Charlotte Jean (nee Verdier) Pratt, 89, of Louisiana, Mo., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Jean was born to Loyde Everet “Doc” Verdier and Dorothy Margaret “Dot” (nee Douse) Verdier on July 13, 1930, in Louisiana, Mo.
She was united in marriage to Charles Thomas Pratt Jr. Jan. 14, 1950, by Father C. Flavin at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana, Mo. They celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Jean graduated from Louisiana High School in May 1948. Upon graduation, she started working at Farm Supply Co. in Louisiana, Mo. She also worked for Marion Mackey Real Estate in Clarksville, Mo., MFA Grain Elevator, Charles Bradley Motors, Louisiana Water Department, all in Louisiana, Mo. She retired in 1994.
Jean was a committed wife and mother. She was also devoted to the Catholic faith by attending daily mass and saying the rosary. Jean enjoyed cooking for the family dinners, having her family around her, and watching her boys grow up in sports and scouting. When Jean had spare time, she enjoyed knitting and needlepoint.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Thomas Pratt Jr. of Louisiana, Mo.; three sons, Michael Loyde Pratt of O’Fallon, Mo.; Thomas Craig Pratt of Monroe City, Mo.; and Christopher Joseph Pratt of Mexico, Mo.; three daughter-in-laws: Deborah Anna (nee Kloeppel) Pratt of O’Fallon, Mo.; Diane Kay (nee Meeker) Pratt of Monroe City, Mo.; and Lori Lynn (nee Lewis) Pratt of Mexico, Mo. Grandchildren: Nicholas Adam Pratt of Saint Peters, Mo.; Jason Michael Pratt of Albuquerque, N.M.; Timothy Craig Pratt of Monroe City, Mo.; Douglas Ryan Pratt of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; Jessica Leigh (nee Pratt) Carter of Monroe City, Mo.; Olivia Nicole Pratt of Mexico, Mo.; and Emily Lynn (nee Pratt) Evans of Mexico, Mo., and six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Those who died earlier were her parents, Loyde Everet Verdier (July 22, 1966) and Dorothy Margaret (nee Douse) Verdier (March 3, 1994) and in-laws: Charles Thomas Sr.(June 26, 1960) and Nina Audeline (nee Krigbaum) Pratt (May 13, 1979). Her sisters: Elizabeth Susan “Betty” (nee Verdier) Hammer Hiatt (March 8, 2003) and Frances Thelma “Panny” Elgin (Nov. 16, 2011). Her great-granddaughter Lily Lynn Pratt (April 23, 2012, at age 5).
A memorial gathering and mass was held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m. Father William Korte officiated. She was buried at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Pallbearers were Nicholas Adam Pratt, Jason Michael Pratt, Timothy Craig Pratt, Douglas Ryan Pratt, James Earl Carter, William Thomas Evans. Honorary Pallbearers were Jessica Leigh (nee Pratt) Carter, Olivia Nicole Pratt and Emily Lynn (nee Pratt) Evans.
Memorials may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery or Pike County Hospice.
