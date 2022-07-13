Jay Rollin Holtzhouser, 64, died July 1, 2022, in Creve Coeur, Mo., with his family at his side. His mother, Jonelle Rollin Holtzhouser, his aunt, Myra L. Sims, and his cousin, Dana York, all died earlier.
Jay was born in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 3, 1957. Before long, his mother settled in Cahokia, Ill., in the shadow of the Arch, where she taught elementary school and would raise Jay. As a child, he cut off his big toe with a shovel, incessantly talked, and fell in love with music. This resulted in performing with the Muny Opera at age 12, band throughout high school, and higher education at Murray State University (Murray, Ky.) and University of Missouri (Columbia, Mo.) culminating in a bachelors of science in music education. He then spent a period as a band director and educator before applying his musical ability to the world of business consulting, working out of New York City for companies across the country. Eventually, his love of music would lead him to law school at the University of Tulsa (Tulsa, Okla.), where he earned his juris doctorate, and began to practice law as an assistant district attorney. In the late ’90s Jay and his family moved to Robinson, Ill., where he would practice civil and criminal law until his retirement.
In non-professional terms, his love of music meant many performances as part of community orchestras and theater projects. He also loved spending time and money fishing with varying levels of success. As life progressed, he found joy in wood turning and planning RV trips with his wife, Alice. Throughout his life he was a member of multiple civil and social organizations and would happily emcee any function as he cherished any chance to perform.
Those that loved Jay and whom Jay loved will cherish his memory for their remaining days. That large group includes his wife of 37 years, Alice Middleton Holtzhouser, and their children, Jason Holtzhouser (Denver, Colo.) and Emily Holtzhouser (Warsaw, Ind.); his in-laws, John and Peggy Middleton, Joe and Diane Middleton, Tom Middleton and Ann Mudd, and Vincent York, as well as many nieces and nephews, beloved friends and acquaintances throughout the years.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Hoffen Funeral Home in Millstadt, Ill., from noon – 1 p.m. Memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Food and drinks will follow, details are forthcoming. Memorial contributions in memory of Jay may be made to The American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 4207 Lindell Blvd. in St. Louis, MO 63108 or to your local animal shelter.
Hoffen Funeral Home of Millstadt, Ill., is assisting the family.
