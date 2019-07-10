Janis Avonne Morris was born Sept. 27, 1935, in Bernie, Mo., and died June 27, 2019, in Cedar Hill, Texas. Her parents were Carl and Elsie Goolsby Cooper. She married Bert France Morris after graduating from Bernie High School, and following a stint in Rolla, the couple settled in Bowling Green. Janis worked for many years at Community Bank and was active in the RLDS Church in Vandalia. Her husband and beloved sister, Joan Cooper Schilin, of St. Augustine, Fla., died earlier. She leaves behind her daughter, Sharon Michele Strock, of Cedar Hill, Texas, and her son, Michael Lee Morris of Lenexa, Kan., her sister, Marilyn Smit, of Wildwood, three grandaughters, Paige Morris, Kelsey Hein, and Natalie Pieper, and a great-grandaughter, Clare.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2024 S. Collins St., Arlington, TX 76010, on Saturday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Mrs. Morris will be interred with her husband at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.