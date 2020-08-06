Janet Wilson

Janet R. Wilson. 80, died July 31, 2020 at 1:44 p.m. in Louisiana, Mo.
Janet was born March 4, 1940 in Jacksonville, Ill. She married Edward C. Wilson on May 1, 1959. Edward survives. She is also survived by sons, Darrell Wilson of St. James, Mo., Douglas Wilson (Helga) of Quincy, Ill., and Darrin Wilson (Emily) of Portage Des Sioux, Mo., also a daughter, Teresa Payne (James) of Bowling Green, Mo., 12 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Donna Jean Nickel, of Jacksonville, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Janet was an outdoor person and would be found working in the yard with her flowers. She was always available to lend a hand to anyone in need and enjoyed working with numerous community events. She was an awesome granny/great granny. The motto “what happens at Granny’s house stays at Granny’s house” was coined for her. She never met a stranger and could be found as her family referred to as “working the room” at sporting events, community events, family reunions and the grocery store.
Services will be Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home.
