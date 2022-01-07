Janet Lorraine Daugherty, 87, of Oakville, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Her parents Leo and Emma (Ruth) Daugherty and her beloved partner of 17 years, Harry Leip Jr., and her husband of 28 years, Eugene Bradley, all died earlier. Cherished mother of Larry Bradley, Scott (Tamey) Bradley, Jeffrey (Chrisi Thorla) Bradley, and Susan (Michael) Presnell. Beloved grandmother, aunt, cousin, sister-in-law, and friend to many.
Janet was born and raised in Pagedale, Mo., lived in Clarksville, Mo., for 20 plus years with Harry at 810 S. 3rd St. Both were active members of the community. Harry was a plank owner and member of the American Legion Post 349, both Harry and Janet worked bingo every Saturday night and Janet served as chaplain of the Clarksville, Mo., American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. While Janet was married to Gene, they had a weekend home on the River Road in Louisiana, Mo. for over 25 years, escaping their responsibilities in St. Louis, enjoying boating, fishing, and making many local friends. Wheat and Badeye and many of the Niffen family were their best friends on the river.
Janet cherished her children, more than anything in life and they were her greatest accomplishment, and she was loved by each of them in return. Anytime they and their friends are together, they tell stories and laugh about the good times with their mother and even find humor in the challenging times. She treated all their friends as if they were her own. Janet was very much loved, and she loved them all in return. She went on many adventures with her kids and family over the years, to include touring Europe and various places in the U.S., sometimes on the back of a motorcycle, RV, Eurail, bus, taxi, or by ship. Janet traveled from Hawaii to San Diego twice on a U.S. Naval ship, once with Harry and once with her son, Jeff, on board her daughter’s ship, the USS Jason (Ar-8). While onboard Janet qualified to drive the ship, help painted repair locker five and became qualified shooting the 3”/50 caliber machine gun from the ship to sea and so well liked by all, she even had the attention of the skippers along Susan’s career and was designated an “Honorary Sailor” by the U.S. Navy.
It is impossible to capture all the achievements and lives that Janet Daugherty has touched in the last 87 years, but she has made a difference in so many lives and has given so many memories to cherish. She was the backbone of the Bradley family, the bond that held us close together. Rest in peace mother, grandmother, and friend, you will forever be cherished and missed, and never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an animal rescue of your choice.
Services: Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home O’Fallon, 311 Wood Street. Service was Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 10 a.m. at Baue Funeral Home O’Fallon. Visit Baue.com for full obituary.
