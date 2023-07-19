Janet Louise Cottrell, 82, of Louisiana, Mo., died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Westview Nursing Home in Center, Mo. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green, MO. The Rev. Bobby Jones officiating.
Janet was born on June 25, 1941, in Louisiana, Mo. to George and Lora Lindsey Garner. She was married to Robert E. Cottrell on Jan. 15, 1983, in Huntsville, Mo., and he died earlier on Oct. 20, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Snow of Center, Mo., a sister, Mary Ellen Cleeton of Louisiana, Mo., three grandchildren, Candice Lehenbauer (Stephen Jr) of Center, Mo., Shelby Snow (Savon Williams) of Hannibal, Mo., and Amanda Snow (Blake Stevenson) of Hannibal, MO, five great grandchildren, Isabella Lehenbauer, Colleen Lehenbauer, Dallas Lehenbauer, Nevaeh Rudd, and Selah Williams, and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, a son, Christopher Allen Morris in 1982, and two brothers, Bob Garner and George Garner, and a sister, Shirley Quattrocchi, all died earlier.
Janet was a librarian at the Louisiana Public Library for many years. She enjoyed reading for Children’s Hour at the library and she was a published author of a book, “Train Ride to Grandma’s” that was inspired by her own childhood. She loved gardening and cooking. She loved her children and grandchildren. Spending time with them was most important to her.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Quattrocchi, Bobby Lawrence Garner, Jeff Garner, and Phillip Quattrocchi.
Memorials can be made to donor’s choice in care of the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at collierfuneral.com.
