James W. Harrison

James William Harrison Sr., 91, of Hannibal, died at 6:01 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Due to the restrictions for public gathering caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the services for James are private.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo.
The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time.
Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home.
James was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Louisiana, Mo., to George Ervin Harrison and Margaret Morgan.
He was married to Betty Lois Myers Jan. 20, 1950, in Bowling Green, Mo.
Survivors include four children, James William Harrison Jr. of Hannibal, Mo., Gary Ray Harrison of Louisiana, Mo., Danny Lee Harrison of New Hampshire, and Otis Anthony “Tony” Harrison (Monique) of Delwood, Mo.; numerous nieces and nephews; 18 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
His parents; two daughters, Nancy JoAnn Barnhill and Kathryn Diane Elrod; one son, Mickey Wayne Harrison; five sisters; and three brothers, all died earlier.
Professionally, James was a carpenter. James was a U.S. Army veteran. Playing cards, checkers, or just watching TV were a few of James’s favorites. James was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
