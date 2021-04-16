James Trower

James “Jim” Trower, 77, of Saint Peters, died at home surrounded by his family on April 7, 2021. Jim was born on Oct. 30, 1943, in New Hartford, Mo. He was the son of Gerald and Leola (Thompson) Trower. On June 20, 1964, Jim married Elizabeth Jane (Korte) Trower.
For over 30 years, Jim loyally worked for Forms Supply Corp. He woke at 5:30 a.m. every morning and rarely missed a day. He retired in 1998 as a pressman for the company. He was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in St. Charles, Mo.
Jim grew up on his family farm in New Hartford, Mo. It was there where he developed a strong work ethic by working by his dad’s side. He would rise early every morning to do his chores, go to school, come home and go back to work to finish his day on the farm. Even after he retired, one of his favorite things to do was to go to the farm and split firewood. It was at the farm where he learned to become such a perfectionist and could master any job or repair around the house. Even as Parkinson’s Disease began to wear his abilities, Jim would feel at peace and alive on the farm. Jim had a huge heart and was very generous to anyone he would meet. Jim was a fearless negotiator and was known to persuade any salesman to give in to Jim’s quiet persistence and the price he wanted to pay!
Jim was an avid gardener with a green thumb for growing incredible vegetables, especially tomatoes that he would share with his family and friends every summer. He also enjoyed going fishing with his kids and grandchildren at Busch Wildlife Reserve and Mark Twain Lake. He was an avid sports fan, especially for his St. Louis Cardinals. During the summer, Jim and the kids could be found sitting in lawn chairs on their driveway listening to the games. Jim was also a faithful and loyal fan to his kids playing sports as they were growing up; never missing any of their games whether it was on the court, field, or track. Later in life, Jim displayed the same intense loyalty to his grandchildren by attending every game he could.
Jim leaves behind a living legacy that includes his loving wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Julie Trower, Brenda (Trower) Valenti and son Michael Trower all of St. Charles; admiring grandchildren, Chelsea Field, Alyssa Field both of Lake St. Louis, Katie Landwehr of St. Charles, Frank Valenti, Annie Valenti, Emily Valenti and Joey Valenti all of St. Charles, Caroline Trower, Anderson Trower and Cecilia Trower all of St. Charles; and sister, Maxine (Trower) Gray.
His mother, father and oldest sister, Wanda (Trower) Pezzimenti, all died earlier.
Private family services will be conducted. Friends may make contributions in Jim’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease research at https://www.michaeljfox.org.
