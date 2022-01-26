JAMES MOORE

James “Jim” Moore, 65, of Shelbina, Mo., died at his home in Shelbina Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Jim was born in Hannibal, Mo., on July 12, 1956, the son of Billy Gene and Mary Irene (Maupin) Moore. He was united in marriage to Patricia Grubb on May 27, 1979, in Shelbyville, Mo. She survives.
He is also survived by his two daughters, Ashley Nicole “Niki” (Decker) Moore and husband, Aaron Decker of Moberly, Mo., and Kayla Droege and husband Ryan of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; three grandchildren, Delany Decker, Logyn Decker, and Maggie Decker; one sister, Joanne Bradley (David) of North Ridgeville, Ohio.
Jim was a graduate of Shelbina High School. He enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing, playing golf, watching baseball, loved his dogs, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
His parents died earlier.
Services will be held on Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, at the Shelbina Golf Course beginning at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 -11 a.m. on Wednesday before the service. Memorials may be made to Rock Steady Boxing in Monroe City or Shelbina Golf Course.
