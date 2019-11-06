James Grimm.

James “Jim” Grimm, a longtime resident of Clarksville, Mo., died at his home Oct. 26, 2019, at the age of 86. Jim was born Nov. 17, 1932, in Pacific, Mo., a son of Frederick and Cora (Tannehill) Grimm. He graduated from Pacific High School in 1951.
Jim married Pauline Muff Oct. 31, 1970, and she died earlier in 2013.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. He served from 1953 until 1954 as an M.P. in Korea.
Jim worked in banking and farming his entire life. He spent most of his professional life at The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Mo., eventually serving as president from 1997 until his retirement in 2009. Jim served as a member of the board of directors for Meramec Valley Bank in Ellisville, Mo., for many years, and he was also a member of the board of directors for The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana, Mo., until the time of his death.
Jim also enjoyed his farm life. He grew up working on his parents’ dairy farm in Pacific, and later continued farming in Clarksville.
In addition to his parents and wife, a half-brother, Clarence E. Welmering, brother Frederick John (Jack) Grimm, and sisters Rosemary Jones and Virginia Smith, all died earlier.
Jim is survived by one brother, Gerald (Pete) Grimm (Betty), one brother-in-law, William (Bill) Jones Sr., one stepson, Michael L. Anderson (Elaine), two grandsons, Michael Anderson (Lori) and Judson Anderson (Danielle), four great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at the American Legion in Clarksville on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
If desired, memorials may be given to the Noix Creek Cemetery Association in care of Bess Gamm, 15586 Pike 280, Bowling Green, Mo., 63334. Cremation rites are being provided by Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
