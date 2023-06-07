James Griffith Dougherty, 87, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. He was born in Pike County, Mo., to Al & Laura Dougherty. Jim graduated from Bowling Green High School in the same class as his wife, Marcia Clemens. He attended University of Missouri, then served two years in the U.S. Army, including over a year in Korea.
On his return home, he and Marcia married on his birthday in 1959, and the next year moved to Indianapolis. In 1963, they relocated to Carmel where he became manager of the Water Department and later manager of Water and Wastewater Utilities. His three children all live in central Indiana, but his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren are spread from Boston to Tacoma.
Jim was the ultimate Mr. Fix-it and rose to many “build-it” challenges. In his retirement he pursued a new kind of repair and attended seminary to become a certified lay pastor, providing worship services to many retirement homes. Later he became visitation minister at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia, and their children John (Diane) Dougherty, Nancy (Tim) Long, and Ann Eling; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.