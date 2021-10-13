James Garner

James (Jim) Garner, 88, of Chicago, Ill., died Sept. 24, 2021, at home. Jim was born and raised in Louisiana, Mo. He is survived by his beloved wife, Hjordis (nee Barr), and two children, Hjordis Brekken (Markus) Greiner and James Warren (Dorota) Garner and grandfather of Owen and Adam Greiner and Matthew and Natalie Garner, all of whom reside in Chicago.
Jim’s father, James Lyndon Garner, and mother, Katherine Garner (nee McCune) along with a sister, Margaret (Peggy) Gustin, all died earlier. Her daughter, Jim’s niece, Lyndon (Gustin) (Rick) Chamberlain, reside in Mission Hills, Kan.
Jim was a graduate of the University of Missouri, where he was a Phi Delta Theta. An NROTC participant, he served in the Navy Air Force after college. Jim and Hjordis married in 1960 and settled in Old Town in Chicago where they were long-time residents.
Jim’s career included being a marketing executive for educational media, as well as an independent executive recruiter. He was a member of the Old Town Triangle Association. Jim was known for his grace and humor and was an avid bike rider and a high-level squash player. He was 41 years sober. He loved poetry and was a lifelong devotee of the Chicago Public Library. Above all, Jim was a true Southern gentleman and a man of principle, who deeply loved his family.
There will be two celebrations of Jim’s life, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Triangle Association, 1733 N. North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614. Masks are required. The second will be a gathering and barbecue for family and friends on Oct. 30, 2021 in Louisiana, Mo. Masks are required. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information, call 630-703-9131 or go to www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
