James Burkham Gibbany

James “Jim” Burkham Gibbany, 85, died July 30, 2023, in the same home and room he was born in. He was born April 8, 1938, at the family home on Hundley Street, in Albany, Mo.
In 1955, Jim joined the Missouri Army National Guard. The following year, he graduated from Albany High School. While in high school Jim participated in football, basketball, and track. Jim attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and Tarkio College. After college he worked for the Kansas City Air Defense at Nike Missile Base for six years, transferring to the Organizational Maintenance Shop in St. Joseph with the guard, retiring from this in 1994. He continued his service with the guard, retiring as master sergeant in April of 1998.
In May 1995, Jim spent 27 days on duty with operation Task Force Mule. The responsibilities were building roads and schools for rural Panama.
Following retirement in 1998, Jim started his final career as a part time school bus driver, eventually turning into full time, driving for extracurricular activities and substitute teaching at area schools. In 2021, Jim gave his final school bus rides to the many students he enjoyed.
Jim was a licensed pilot. His first plane was a Cessna 150, which he co-owned with his instructor, the late Fielding Wilson. Later they owned a Piper Cherokee.
Jim was a member for 63 years of Athens Lodge No. 127 A.F. & A.M. where he served as past master, Bethany York Rite, Moila Shrine Temple, St. Joseph, parading with the John Deere B’s and Model T units, American Legion Post No. 106, Albany, and the Albany United Methodist Church.
His parents, James Burkham and Blanche (Groce) Gibbany, an infant brother, Donald Lee Gibbany, sister, Pat Robertson and nephew, Chris Robertson, all died earlier.
Jim married JoAnn (Johnson) on June 20, 1981. She survives of the home.
Jim and JoAnn were avid Kansas City Chiefs and Mizzou Tigers football fans. During their marriage, JoAnn convinced Jim to become a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Jim and JoAnn visited Playa del Carmen, Mexico where he enjoyed parasailing and snorkeling.
Jim is also survived by his daughter, Traci (Jigger) James, Overland Park, Kan.; grandchildren, Danielle (Bjorn) Nesvold, Hudson, Wisc.; Cameron (Baleigh) Mendez, Leawood, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Collins Nesvold, Hazel Alexandra Mendez; sister-in-law, Willa Reid, Macon, Mo.; nieces, Lynn Bowes, Lincoln, NE; Ann Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.; Melissa (Rick) Luttrull, Lewistown, Mo.; nephews, Tim (Joy) Robertson, Kansas City, Mo.; Dale Reid & Jennifer McVicker, Macon, Mo.; Bill Akers, Fulton, Mo.; great-nieces, Diana Robertson, Kansas City, Mo.; Sarah Robertson, N.H.; Rachel Rains, Kansas City, Mo.; Lillian Blakely, Kansas City, Mo.; Lauren (Garrett) Crenshaw, Kansas City, Mo.; Ashton (Trevor) Jaco, Lewistown, Mo.; Sydney (Brendan) Burckart, Columbia, Mo.; Faith (Cody) Roth, Macon, Mo.; Taylor (Ryan) Ehlmann; great-nephews, Clayton Johnson, Kansas City, Mo.; Luke (Kiersten) Luttrull, Lewistown, Mo.; Cash Reid, Macon, Mo.; Matthew (Tinsley) Akers, Fulton, Mo.; and other extended family members and friends.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26 at the United Methodist Church, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial Contributions: Albany United Methodist Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, Mo. 64402. Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
