James Burkham Gibbany

James “Jim” Burkham Gibbany, 85, died July 30, 2023, in the same home and room he was born in. He was born April 8, 1938, at the family home on Hundley Street, in Albany, Mo.

In 1955, Jim joined the Missouri Army National Guard. The following year, he graduated from Albany High School. While in high school Jim participated in football, basketball, and track. Jim attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville and Tarkio College. After college he worked for the Kansas City Air Defense at Nike Missile Base for six years, transferring to the Organizational Maintenance Shop in St. Joseph with the guard, retiring from this in 1994. He continued his service with the guard, retiring as master sergeant in April of 1998.

