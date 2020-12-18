James Bryson Worsham, 76, formerly of Louisiana, died from complications of Parkinson’s disease Dec. 4 in Washington, D.C., with his wife and two sons at his side.
He was born Jan. 4, 1944, and was raised in Louisiana, Mo. His father, Clarence, was a longtime typesetter for The Louisiana Press-Journal.
Jim began his career as a writer in the U.S. Army, receiving an Army Commendation Medal for his work as an information specialist. He went on to become an accomplished journalist for national newspapers, spending his formative years at The Boston Globe. While covering Boston school desegregation, he was a member of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, as well as, the Charles Stewart Mott Award for Distinguished Education Reporting. As a Washington correspondent for the Chicago Tribune, Jim won multiple awards, including the Edward Scott Beck Award for team reporting on toxic shock syndrome. He covered the Missouri and Kansas congressional delegations on Capitol Hill for The Kansas City Star. Jim then began writing for magazines, including Nation’s Business, before becoming editor of publications at the National Archives. He was editor of its history magazine, “Prologue,” from 1999 until it ceased printed publication in 2017.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Donna Inserra Worsham; his two sons, Christopher (and wife, Emily) of Boston and Alexander of Los Angeles; and his grandson, Luke. He will be remembered as an exceptionally kind and gentle man.
