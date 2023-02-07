Jack Dean Bunten, 69, of Bowling Green, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Jack was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Ashley, Mo., to Glennon and Dorothy Nell (Feldmann) Bunten.
Jack grew up and spent his early years in Ashley. He attended St. Clement Catholic School and went on to graduate from Bowling Green High School in 1972. After graduation, Jack started working as a welder and manufacturer. He accepted a job with Daniel’s Construction Co. welding nuclear plants. This position gave Jack the opportunity to travel and weld across the U.S. When his first child was born, Jack decided to change jobs in order to stay closer to home. At that time, he took a position with the Pike County Highway Dept., where he would stay employed for more than 20 years.
Jack enjoyed shooting varmints and taking the boys dove hunting. He also liked to sit under a shade tree and listen to Cardinals baseball. Jack always had WWE playing on his TV, but mostly he loved spending time with his granddaughter and hanging out with friends.
Jack is survived by children, Glen Bunten of Frankford, Rhiannon Bunten of Fulton, and James Bunten of Bowling Green; granddaughter, Adria Carr; brother, Danny Bunten of Bowling Green; sisters: Diana Hoover of Bowling Green, Patsy Ferrell (Jim) of Lake of The Ozarks, Jane Watts (Kevin) of Bowling Green, and Joyce Crawford of Bowling Green; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His parents; daughter-in-law, Crystal Turner; sister-in-law, Mary Bunten; and brother-in-law, Monte Hoover, all died earlier.
