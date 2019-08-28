Imogene I. Unverferth, 93, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Quincy, Ill.. She was born Dec. 25, 1925, in Rockport, Ill., the daughter of the late William and Mary Adams Ogle. She married Clyde J. Unverferth, who died earlier on Feb. 24, 2008.
Imogene others who died earlier were her parents; husband; her son, Charles Wernowsky; her sister, Juanita Griffen; and brothers, William “Gussy” Ogle, Carl Ogle and Kenneth Ogle.
She is survived by her grandsons Lee and Kris Wernowsky, and great-grandchildren Sierra, Kaylee, Justin and Willow, and several nieces and nephews.
Imogene lived a vast majority of her life along the Mississippi River in Pike counties Illinois and Missouri. She and Clyde also spent many years living in the St. Louis-area where they both worked union jobs in the grocery and carpentry trades respectively. Both maintained a lifelong devotion to politics and workers’ rights.
Imogene was a formidable force in the kitchen and loved to entertain for dinner guests and large gatherings. She and Clyde travelled throughout the country, occasionally with other members of their family in tow.
A small graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 24 at Miller Cemetery in Atlas, Ill. The public was welcome to attend. There was no visitation prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse (QANADA) at 2707 Maine St, Quincy, IL 62301.
