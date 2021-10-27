Henry Everly Clark, Jr., 95, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana.
Services for Henry were held Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green with Richard Biggs officiating. Burial was at the Antioch Cemetery. Visitation for Henry was from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Henry was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Bowling Green, Mo., to Henry Everly Clark Sr. and Ruth Lloyd Robinson. He was united in marriage to Lulu Lee Colbert on Aug. 14, 1948, in Hannibal, Mo. She died earlier in 2013.
Henry is survived by daughters, Myrna Trower (Wilby) of Troy, Mo., and Karen Cover (Joe) of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Teresa Reynolds (Corey), Bill Cover (Ginna), Jeff Trower (Kristy), and Roy Cover; great-grandchildren: Kyle Brewster, Kory Brewster, Tami Reynolds, Mealiea Cover, Bridgett Cover, and Brandt Cover; along with many nieces and nephews.
His wife; sisters, Barbara Pennewell and Anna Gene Colbert; and a brother, Lloyd Clark, who died in infancy, all died earlier.
Henry grew up in Pike County and lived here his entire life. He was a 1943 graduate of Bowling Green High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army as an MP and a truck driver, and served from Sept. 9, 1946 to April 16, 1947. He was a member of the Vintage Machinery Club and loved antique tractors and farm machinery. Henry loved going to farm auctions and showing his tractors in Elsberry at the Old Threshers event. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to MeMe’s for coffee in the mornings. When his daughters were younger, Henry made sure they learned to play softball, and he was always a big Bowling Green Bobcat supporter. Henry was a member of the Antioch Presbyterian Church; as well as an elder, a deacon, and a cemetery board member. Henry was known as an honest and simple man. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know him.
Pallbearers were Kyle Brewster, Kory Brewster, Joe Cover, Bill Cover, Jeff Trower, and Corey Reynolds. Honorary pallbearer was Roy Cover.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery or Antioch Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.