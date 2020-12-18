Helen Fisher, 88, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lynn’s Heritage House in Louisiana.
Private graveside services are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green, with Rev. Jeffrey Dock officiating.
Helen was born August 8, 1932 in Jacksonville, Illinois. She has lived in Jacksonville, Illinois, Peoria, Illinois, and Middletown, Missouri. She attended a small school outside of Peoria. She then attended the St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria.
Helen married Edward Fisher on March 15, 1953 in Roanoke, Illinois. To this union were born 4 children: Jim (Jody) Fisher of Middletown, David (Patty) Fisher of Middletown, Mark (Joyce) Fisher of Bowling Green, and Karen (Joseph) Schuckenbrock of Louisiana. She is also survived by grandchildren: Catie Fisher, Jazmin Gac, Jordan Fisher, Andrew Fisher, Heath (Jennifer) Fisher, Alexa Fisher, Matthew (Jenn) Schuckenbrock, and Meghan Schuckenbrock; and great-grandchildren Parker Grace Schuckenbrock and Holden Matthew Schuckenbrock; as well as sisters Pat (Don) Prather and Pamela (Kevin) Larson all of Peoria, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Edward.
Helen was a nurse for over 50 years in Pike County. She was an RN at Pike Medical and Pike County Memorial Hospital. She taught the LPN program at Mexico Vocational School. She helped to develop and establish Fisher Hog Farm with her husband, Edward, in 1957. She also helped work on the farm, while raising their 4 children.
Her hobbies were sewing, traveling and gardening. She also loved collecting pigs. Edward and Helen loved to travel; from rafting the Grand Canyon to traveling overseas. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, having a way to make each grandchild feel special, even those who marry into the family. She was a 4-H project leader and enjoyed playing cards, especially with her bridge club. She loved her church family and Pastor Dock at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Pike County Hospital Foundation.
