Harriett E. Shepherd

Harriett Elizabeth Shepherd of Louisiana, died Sunday, June 6, 2020, at SSM DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.
Graveside services will be held at the Curryville Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Elizabeth was born Feb. 22, 1918 in Farber, Mo., to William Bryant Sr. and Ethel Jackson Bryant. They died earlier. She married Orey Shepherd Dec. 22, 1937. He died earlier on April 28, 2006.
Seven brothers and two sisters also died earlier.
She is survived by two daughters; Beverly Florence of Bowling Green, and Betty Taylor (Alvin) of Davenport, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Elizabeth was a homemaker all of her life. She loved cooking and caring for her grandchildren, including “the cake that didn’t last.” She also enjoyed driving and shopping. She was a member of The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Bowling Green. She was baptized at the age of 24 at a creek in the Braxton Farm in Louisiana.
Memorials may be made to the National Alzheimer’s Association.
