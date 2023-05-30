Hank Lamberson

Hank Kenneth Lamberson, 70, of Asburn, Mo., died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services were held at 4 p.mn., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Victor Keefe officiated. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hank was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Ashburn, Mo., to Marion “Minner” and Alma Wheeler Lamberson. He married Linda Susan Ehret on July 10, 1976 in Hannibal, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lamberson, of the home, three children, Tony Lamberson (Trina) of Louisiana, Mo., Tammy White (Duane) of Pleasant Hill, Ill., and Steven Lamberson (Samantha) of Seneca, Ill., nine grandchildren, Tori Hartwick, Britney Singleton, Portia Hartwick, Janel Lindsay, Joe Lamberson, Jakob Taylor, Jeramie Taylor, Aiden Lamberson, and Kieran Lamberson, 5 great grandchildren, Gage White, Jaelynn Hall, Marcus White, Casen Blackwell, and Lucas McDaniel, two brothers, Lorin Lamberson of Frankford, Mo., and Don Lamberson (Peggy) of Louisiana, Mo., three sisters, Joyce Ehret (Wayne) of New London, Mo., Suzzie Cohea of Hannibal, Mo., and Donna “Ceil” Lamberson of Ashburn, Mo., four sisters in-law, Sharon Lamberson of Hannibal, Mo., Rudi Lamberson of Louisiana, Mo., Connie Hopke of Perry, Mo., and Donna Lamberson of Hull, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
His parents, father in-law, George Ehret, and infant daughter, Christina Susan Lamberson, a grandson Dillon White, 11 brothers, Louis, Kenneth, Jerry, Marion “Larry”, Truman, Tin “Tim”, Jack, James “Jimmy”, Lonnie, Faron, and Kem “Rusty”, three nephews Kenneth “Kenny” Lamberson, Michael Lamberson, and Brian Branstetter, a niece, Rose Ehret, and a great nephew, Joshua Luck all died earlier.
Hank was employed with several places over the years including the Wolverine Worldwide Shoe Factory in Hannibal, Mo., until it closed and later at Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co. until he could no longer work. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandkids.
Memorials may be made to donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
