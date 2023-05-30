Hank Lamberson

Hank Kenneth Lamberson, 70, of Asburn, Mo., died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital. Services were held at 4 p.mn., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Victor Keefe officiated. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Hank was born Feb. 4, 1953, in Ashburn, Mo., to Marion “Minner” and Alma Wheeler Lamberson. He married Linda Susan Ehret on July 10, 1976 in Hannibal, Mo.

To send flowers to the family of Hank Lamberson, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.