Guy Lynn Scott, 82, of Hannibal, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home.
Services for Guy were held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with Rev. Marvin Davis officiating. Visitation for Mr. Scott was from 11:30 a.m. to the time of service. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, Mo.
Guy was born on April 4, 1938 in Paynesville, Mo., to Guy Glover and Martha Onita Wolfe Scott. He was united in marriage to Shirley Mae on Dec. 22, 2000, at White Rose Baptist Church in Bowling Green. She died earlier in 2014.
Guy grew up in Paynesville, later moving to Clarksville. He was a 1958 graduate of Clopton High School. Guy was employed at the foundry and later moved to Holcim. He retired after 29 years of service. In his later years, Guy moved to Bowling Green. After retirement, you could find Guy mowing lawns, washing cars, and just about anything else to keep from sitting still. He enjoyed volunteering on the Applefest Committee. Guy was an avid baseball fan, rooting for the San Francisco Giants and later, the Chicago Cubs. Planting and growing tomatoes was another favorite past-time. Guy was a hard-working family man who loved fish fries and barbecues. He was a man of few words, but his radiant smile could light up a room.
Guy is survived by sons, David Scott, Chris Scott, Connie Jackson, and Robert McPike; daughter Etta Brumbaugh (Glen); and a host of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers Robert and James Scott; and sister Rose Webb.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Autism Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.bibbveach.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.