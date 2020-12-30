Gregory Jay Tipton, 60, of Curryville, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo., surrounded by his family.
A Life Celebration was held at noon Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the VFW Post No. 5553 in Bowling Green, Mo., with Pastor Mike Dallas officiating. Facemasks are required.
Greg was born June, 28, 1960 in Kirkwood, Mo., the son of Bill and Geri Fultcher Tipton. He attended and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1979 and joined Painter’s District Council No. 2 Local 1156 of that same year. He married Pam Kottwitz Aug. 23, 1980, and to this union two children were born.
Survivors include wife, Pam Tipton, of Curryville; son, Gregory Jay Tipton II (Mindy) of Wentzville, Mo.; Brandi Tipton (Randy Kesel) of St. Charles, Mo.; grandchildren Jacob Tipton, Jaelyn Smith and Brody Tipton; brothers William “Buzz” Tipton (Aeron) and Anthony Tipton (Lana); sister Kelly Caligiuri (John). Other survivors include nephews Chris Tipton (Jordyn), Bobby Tipton, Luke Tipton, and Cole Tipton; nieces Randi Guilmett (Bobby), Sheila Felman, Tina Staten (Jasen), Jenny George (Mark), Christy Peasel (Greg), Shelly Tipton, and Danielle Foreman (Tyler); multiple great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Lori Kottwitz, and father-in-law Everett Lovell.
His parents, grandmothers, Irma Griffin and Lois Ryan; granddaughter, Abigale Sue Tipton; sister, Cari Shy; mother-in-law, Carley Lovell; nephew, Rusty Tipton, and great nephew, Boden Feldmann, all died earlier.
Greg was known as a hard-working individual who loved his family, sports, music and being outdoors. After being a painter, he worked for North Eastern Correctional Center and True Manufacturing until he retired in July of 2020. Greg enjoyed sports, serving as a volunteer coach for Khoury League, American Legion Baseball, and any teams his children were involved with. When his daughter signed on to play DIV-I college basketball with the University of Mississippi, he could always be seen sporting an Ole’ Miss shirt. Outside of his children’s sports activities, he was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and never missed listening to or watching a game.
Greg enjoyed the outdoors, gambling, and music. Greg looked forward to being outdoors and having the chance to deer hunt and fish. He was a huge Creedence Clearwater Revival and ZZ Top fan. He took his children to their first concert to see Hank Williams Jr. when they were young and his love for music has passed on to them.
Above all, Greg loved and supported his family in whatever they were involved in. Whether it was his children or his grandchildren, he was always there either as a coach or in the stands cheering them on. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Memorials may be made to the Cardinals Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, or The Refuge Church.
