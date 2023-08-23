Gloria Willene Edwards

Gloria “Willie” Edwards departed this world and joined the love of her life, husband William Billy Guy Edwards in heaven on Aug. 14, 2023.

Willie was born in Pike County to Lewis and Marjorie (Clinging) Winner.  She was the third of three daughters.  Her mother and father and two sisters, Virginia Catlett Smith (Louisiana) and Darlene Epperson (Louisiana), all died earlier.

Service information

Aug 26
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 26, 2023
11:00AM
Grassy Creek Baptist Church
16935 Hwy YY
Louisiana, MO 63353
Aug 26
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, August 26, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Grassy Creek Baptist Church
16935 Hwy YY
Louisiana, MO 63353
