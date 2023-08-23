Gloria Willene Edwards

Gloria “Willie” Edwards departed this world and joined the love of her life, husband William Billy Guy Edwards in heaven on Aug. 14, 2023.
Willie was born in Pike County to Lewis and Marjorie (Clinging) Winner. She was the third of three daughters. Her mother and father and two sisters, Virginia Catlett Smith (Louisiana) and Darlene Epperson (Louisiana), all died earlier.
Willie was a life-long resident of Pike County. She graduated from Louisiana High School in 1952, and sold tickets at the former Champ Clark Theatre in downtown Louisiana. She worked there with her fiance, Billy Guy, who ran the movie projector. They were married June 7, 1959, at the Grassy Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana. From their marriage was born the light of their lives, daughter Tari Marlew Edwards Rule (Neil of Louisiana). Willie spent many hours involved in raising her daughter, Tari, and then helped with her three granddaughters, who lovingly called her MiMi. Granddaughters Ashley Lawson (Louisiana), Anita Michelle Lawson (Logan Leverenz of Bowling Green), and Allison Lawson Branham (RJ of Louisiana) and her great-grandchildren: DeAndrea Griffith, Chase Thurman, Roman and Linkin Griffith, and Chevy Burse loved her very much. Family was so important to Willie and she spent many hours loving her daughter, granddaughters and great-grandkids.
In addition to building her family life, Willie worked at Valley Steel, Inc. for several years. She then went to work for Sonoco Products and was employed as the Office Manager for over 30 years, before retiring in 1996.
Willie’s faith was strong and she dedicated many hours to her church and her love of gospel music. She was a member of the Grassy Creek and Salt River Churches for most of her life. Together, with her best friends Norma Jean House, Junior Kent, and Bill White, formed the Gospel Road Quartet. They performed at many local events and churches, singing numerous songs that Willie wrote. She had a love of writing and wrote many gospel songs and poems. She was an amazingly gifted musician, who did not read music, but could play multiple instruments (the accordion, guitar, harmonica, organ, and piano) by ear. She spent many hours playing, and you could feel her passion for music in every note she played.
Willie will be missed by her family and friends. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Grassy Creek Baptist Church with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial will be across the road from the church, at the Fairview Cemetery. A funeral dinner will be served immediately after at the Grassy Creek Baptist Church. Flowers or donations in memory of Willene can be sent in care of the Grassy Creek Baptist Church.
To send flowers to the family of Gloria Edwards, please visit Tribute Store.
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Visitation begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.