Gloria Lee Chatman Borndes, 81, died Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family that she loved so dearly.
Born Oct. 12, 1939 on the family farm in New Hartford, Mo., Gloria was the second born daughter of Wilmer Chatman and Grethel Parsons Chatman. She attended Bowling Green High School, graduating as part of the class of 1959. She married Taylor (Coleman) McPike in 1960 and to this union, two children were born, Paula and Jeff.
A lifelong resident of Pike County, Gloria professionally worked many jobs, all in the realm of service to others. After high school, she worked for Head Start, many years at Pike County Memorial Hospital as a PBX Operator, at the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, as well as, the Pike County Division of Family Services. She volunteered her music for more than 25 years to Pike County Hospice and was a member of White Rose Missionary Baptist Church where she played piano and directed the choir.
Gloria leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Paula Stevenson (Larry Madison) of Columbia, Mo., sister, Clothilde Sydnor, of Denver Colo., sister-in-law, Delilah Chatman of Vandalia, Mo., and her best friend of 64 years, Ernestine Grimmett of Bowling Green, Mo.
She leaves to carry on her legacy her grandchildren, Tiffany Coleman-Dade, Amber Coleman, Dustin (Holly) Coleman, Daylan Coleman all of Bowling Green, TaNika Coleman of Atlanta, Ga., Adam Coleman (Cheyenne Hamilton) of Milwaukee, Wis., and TeNeil Stevenson of St. Louis, Mo.
Great grandchildren: Marlin Dade Jr., Brylee and Grayden Coleman, Noah Coleman all of Bowling Green, Qubilliah Thomas and Qudrey Coleman of Atlanta, GA, Travon Stevenson of
Hannibal, Mo., and Koleman Curry of Springfield, Mo., and great great grandson, Karter Coleman of Atlanta, Ga., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer and Grethel Chatman, brother, Lloyd (Jack) Chatman, son, Jeff Coleman, and great grandson, Kaleo Dade.
