A memorial and committal Service for Gloria Ruth Julow Gillis will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Louisiana, MO. The Rev. Pat Glenn will officiate. Memorial Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Gloria died on Jan. 5, 2022.
Gloria was born on March 13, 1923, in St. Louis, Mo., to Ruth M. Skinner and Roy G. Julow Sr. She married John A. Gillis in Washington, DC, on May 5, 1967.
She is survived by her three children, Tina Gillis Sims (Brent) of Hannibal, Mo., Bradley Gillis of Alton, Ill., and Pamela Gillis of Moberly, Mo., seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Gillis Sparling (Chris), Lisa Campbell Ledbetter (Brandon), Brian Campbell (Shelbie), Christine Colter (Cameron), Jessica Gillis Coombs (Chad), Emily Ryan, and Katelyn Bristow, 16 great grandchildren, three nephews, Michael William Julow, Gregory Roy Julow, and Christopher Bruce Julow and their families.
Her parents, husband, John Gillis, a brother, Roy G. Julow Jr., and her beloved cousin, John Harris, all died earlier.
Gloria enjoyed her family, including the Gillis family of Massachusetts, the Calvary Episcopal Church family, books, gardening, painting, animals (domestic and wild), hills and trees, flowers, and life itself. She was a gentle person and full of love. She was a passionate painter, as she saw it as an expression of her life.Memorials may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, to Calvary Episcopal Church, or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent at www.collierfuneral.com.
