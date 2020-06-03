Geraldine Rutherford

Mrs. Geraldine Lynn (Bailey) Rutherford, 94, of Louisiana, Mo., died May 23, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Private graveside services were held. No visitation is scheduled.
Gerry was born March 27, 1926, at home in Vernon Center, Minn., to Edward and Leona (Matteson) Bailey. She graduated from high school in Garden City, Minn., in 1944. Gerry went on to attend Northwest School of Medical Technology in Minneapolis, Minn., graduating in 1945.
In 1947, she rode the train from Vernon Center, Minn., to Louisiana, Mo., to start working at the Pike County Memorial Hospital as a lab technician. She retired from there 41 years later.
She met the love of her life, J.T. Rutherford of Louisiana, Mo., on a riverboat ride. They married June 29, 1949, at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Vernon Center, Minn. Together they made Louisiana, Mo., their forever home.
She loved to travel. Gerry made many trips to Minnesota to see family and friends. She especially loved her trips to the Holy Land, New York City, and the head waters of the Mississippi. Gerry was a strong community supporter and volunteered frequently. She was a faithful woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind.
Gerry is survived by her sister in-law, Bernice “Toots” Bailey of Madelia, Minn., nieces, Vickie (Dale) Wiederhoeft of Winnebago, Minn., Karen (Dale) Lachmiller of Garden City, Minn., and Laurie (Buck) Halverson of Blue Earth, Minn., and several great, and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Her parents, brothers, Durwood and Richard Bailey of Minn., and her husband and his parents of Louisiana, Mo., all died earlier.
Gerry’s family would like to thank everyone who gave her their love and support.
Collier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
