George Lienhard

George Harry Lienhard, 71, of Louisiana, Mo., died Sept. 11, 2019, at Boone Medical Center in Columbia, Mo. George was born in St. Charles, Mo., on Aug. 7, 1948, the son of Harry Lienhard and Anneliese Schmueling Lienhard of Silex, Mo.
He was, as well, the beloved stepson of Ama Lienhard. George graduated from Silex High School with the class of 1966 and joined the U.S. Army that year, served a tour of duty in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged as a sergeant first class. Upon returning home, he worked with his father for their business, Whiteway Sanitation. Later, as a member of the Missouri National Guard, Military Police, he was called to serve in Germany during Desert Storm. When released, he recruited for the National Guard, managed a sanitation business, and, before retiring, he worked for five years at the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green, Mo., as a corrections officer. George is survived by his daughter, Rosanne Plante (Chad), an attorney in Hinton, Iowa; his sons, Matthew Lienhard (Nikki) of Whispering Pines, N.C., and Justin (Megan) of Spicewood, Texas; and wife Margaret Lienhard, a retired schoolteacher, of Louisiana, Mo. George and Margaret have a granddaughter, Jesse, in North Carolina, and two grandsons, Brodi and Levi, in Texas. Matt is a retired USAF master sergeant E7 combat controller. Judd served as an Army Ranger captain after playing football for, and graduating from Truman State University. Judd is currently a strength and conditioning coach for Xceleration Sports Performance Lab in Austin, Texas. George enjoyed his retirement on his farm, loved driving tractors and visiting with his many good friends and neighbors. A favorite hobby was researching family history with his cousin, Linda Kotch, of St. Charles. He adored his grandchildren, and when he could no longer travel, he enjoyed keeping up with them via Facebook. He is sorely missed. Funeral plans have been delayed because of family obligations, and unforeseen circumstances. As of now, interment and then visitation at the First Christian Church of Louisiana are postponed until sometime in November. Plans will be announced.
