Frankie Carson Scott, 58, of Pittsfield, Ill., died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was born Jan. 14, 1963 in Louisiana, Mo., to Lyndell and Ima Jean Applegate Scott.
Frankie graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1981 and began his career as a counter parts clerk working for several area auto parts stores. He later worked for Ingram Plumbing and Arrow Industries working at natural gas pumping stations in several states. Frankie was a natural mechanic from the time he was a young child and enjoyed working with his dad on their race car. They shared a love of racing and spent countless hours traveling together and following the local stock car circuit. Frankie was a Cowboys fan and enjoyed spending time with friends. He was stubborn and hard headed but was always a loving son to his mother.
He is survived by his loving mother, Ima Scott of Pittsfield, Ill.; sister, Becky (Richard) McIntire of Pittsfield, Ill.; and niece, Caitlyn McIntire of Pittsfield, Ill.
His father, Lyndell Scott, and grandparents, Russell and Catherine Applegate, Frank and Marie Scott, and Vernon Jones, all died earlier.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service was held on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Independence Christian Church. Interment will be held at Green Pond Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to be made to Independence Christian Church. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is handling the arrangements.
