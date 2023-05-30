Francis Eugene Walsh, 75, of Bowling Green, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at his home.
Cremation rites are under the direction of Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green.
Francis was born Jan. 7, 1948, in Jerseyville, Ill., to Edward and Margaret (Urlich) Walsh. He was united in marriage to Betty Jean Woolsey on Oct. 16, 1974, in Jerseyville, Ill., at the Kingdom Hall. Betty survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Jennifer Walsh of Waupaca, Wis., Bethany Ellis (Kris) of Bowling Green, and Rebecca Walsh (Andreas) of Germany; step-children, Bart Bettorf (Tanya) of Wentzville, and Brian Bettorf (Kari) of Grafton, Ill.; grandchildren, Alyssa Bair (Joey) of Bowling Green, Trenton Ellis (Ember) of Branson, Mo., and Dominick and Leah Gorke of Germany; great-grandchildren, Luke Bair, Adley Bair, and Josef Bair; sisters, Ruth Brunts of Kentucky and Marie Walsh of Oakridge, Tennessee; special nephew, Shawn Brunts; special friend, Crystal French; and numerous extended family members.
His parents; a daughter, Rose Walsh, and a step-son, Bill Bettorf, all died earlier.
Francis was raised in Jerseyville, Ill., and graduated from Jersey Community High School in 1966. Following high school, Francis went to work for Olin Brass Industries, where he was sent to electrician school. Francis retired from Olin Brass after 30 years. Following retirement, Francis moved to Bowling Green in 2008.
Francis loved tractors and enjoyed showing off his Massey-Ferguson tractor that he acquired from his father at local events. Francis also enjoyed attending tractor pulls. He had a fondness for cats. Francis loved to go mushroom hunting, and waited patiently every year until it was mushroom season. He was a devoted member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Bowling Green.
