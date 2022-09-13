Frances Mae Elder Luebrecht
Frances Mae Elder Luebrecht, 84, of Marshall, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Raymore, Mo.

Born June 4, 1938, in Wellsville, Mo., she was the daughter of Glenn Charles Elder Sr. and Ida Mae Twiehaus Elder. She was a 1956 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended Culver-Stockton College. On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Ralph H. Luebrecht. In 1959, she moved to Marshall, Mo., from Bowling Green, Mo. She was an employee of Walmart for 26 years and an avid KC Chiefs fan.

