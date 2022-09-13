Frances Mae Elder Luebrecht, 84, of Marshall, Mo., died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Raymore, Mo.
Born June 4, 1938, in Wellsville, Mo., she was the daughter of Glenn Charles Elder Sr. and Ida Mae Twiehaus Elder. She was a 1956 graduate of Bowling Green High School and attended Culver-Stockton College. On Aug. 23, 1958, she married Ralph H. Luebrecht. In 1959, she moved to Marshall, Mo., from Bowling Green, Mo. She was an employee of Walmart for 26 years and an avid KC Chiefs fan.
Survivors include daughter, Kathy Engeman of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; son, Steve Luebrecht (Judy) of Bakersfield, Calif.; daughter-in-law, Karen Luebrecht of Marshall; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Bird of Bowling Green and Glenda Hinrichs of Lake Ozark (Dan); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, one son, Jeff Luebrecht; one sister, Melby Ebers and one brother, Glenn Elder Jr., all died earlier.
At Fran’s request no services will be held. Interment will be held at a later date in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frances Luebrecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.