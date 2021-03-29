Forby Myers

Forby H. Myers, 64, of Rockport, Ill., died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born July 21, 1956 in Pittsfield, Ill., to Harold ‘Bud’ and Mary Ann Robertson Myers. He married Teresa McGlasson and they had one son together. He later married Tammy Fox and had another son along with a stepson. Then Forby went on to marry Chantel Cantwell who brought four stepchildren into the family.
Forby graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1974 where he was the Saukee Indian mascot. He worked various jobs including driving a truck for Lumley Trucking. In earlier years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and mushroom hunting. He loved his mom’s cooking, especially her tomato soup and collected coins and John Deere lawn mowers. Forby loved his children and was a laid back man with a witty and dry sense of humor. He was very tolerant and not one to get upset over too much, and was a friend to many.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Myers of Rockport, Ill.; two sons, Forby Dale (Lisa) Myers of Rockport, Ill. and Travis (Nikki Jones) Myers of Pleasant Hill, Ill.; five stepchildren, Quinton Cantwell of Rockport, Ill., Joe Yanczer of MO, Chris Yanczer of Pleasant Hill, Ill., Jake Yanczer of Pleasant Hill, Ill., and Brandon Fox of Missouri; nine grandchildren, Zoey Myers, Rylee Myers, Aadyn Myers, Aubree Myers, Avah Myers, Ian Kramer, Nolan Cantwell, Jaici Cantwell, and Nevin Yanczer; five brothers, Donald (Debbie) Myers of Nebo, Ill., Eugene (Cheri) Myers of New Salem, Ill., James E. (Tina Johanson) Myers of Rockport, Ill., Richard (Paula) Myers of Rockport, Ill., and Danny (Tina Breitweiser) Myers of Pearl, Ill.; two sisters, Teresa (Marty) Douglas of Quincy, Ill. and Dorothy (Pat) Welbourne of Pittsfield, Ill.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His father, Harold ‘Bud’ Myers; brother, Harold Myers; first wife, Teresa McGlasson Myers; and several nieces and nephews, all died earlier.
Graveside services were held Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Summer Hill Cemetery, Summer Hill, Ill. Visitation was held before the graveside from 10 a.m. to noon at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to be made to Blessing Hospice. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
