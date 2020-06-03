Floyd Wayne Branstetter, 82 of Bowling Green, Mo., and formerly of Louisiana, Mo., died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.
Floyd was born Aug. 7, 1937, the son of Floyd Branstetter and Henrietta Pollard Reed. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry Anne Eastin. They were lovingly married for 61 years.
To this union two children were born, Brenda (Larry) Chamberlain of Bowling Green and Brent Branstetter of Curryville. Floyd is also survived by grandchildren Anna (Chris) Bilton of Barrington, Ill., Coleman (Ashley) Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Jackson Chamberlain of Bowling Green, Dalton Branstetter of Louisiana, Carson Branstetter of Troy and Madeline Branstetter of Bowling Green; nine great-grandchildren; sister Hazel Perkins of Louisiana; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Floyd’s parents, Floyd Branstetter and Henrietta Pollard Reed; siblings, Eddie Branstetter and Margaret Ray; and grandson John Wesley Chamberlain, all died earlier.
Floyd lived his entire life in Pike County, Mo., spending all of his years in Louisiana until moving to Bowling Green in 2018. He graduated Louisiana High School in 1955. Floyd served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was honorably discharged in 1963. Floyd was a barber in Louisiana until his retirement August 2017. Floyd and Sherry attended Noix Creek Baptist Church in Louisiana, Mo.
Floyd loved being with his family and friends. He was a member of the Louisiana Elks Lodge and the Pike County Country Club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed bird hunting.
Floyd was laid to rest privately with his family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.
