Mrs. Everlena Burse, 87, of Louisiana, Missouri, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her residence in Louisiana with her family by her side. Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana. The Rev. Lonnie Parker officiated. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the church. Cremation rites followed in care of Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo.
Everlena was born on Jan. 30, 1932, in Lee County, Arkansas to Lonnie and Lucille Parker. She was married to John Ben Burse Sr. on Jan. 20, 1951, in Arkansas. They had 12 children. In 1964, They moved to Louisiana, where they made a living with their children.
Everlena worked at Louisiana Plastics for over 20 years before retiring and then became a full-time housewife. She loved to be around family and friends. She enjoyed Bingo, playing cards, and most of all, shopping with Izola and Ben Jr. She loved her grandchildren, and times in the backyard were unforgettable, from the dinners, or just sitting around, and the memories.
She is survived by her children, Ben Burse Jr. of Louisiana, Mo., Roosvelt Burse (Delores) of Louisiana, Lee Andrew Burse of California, Jerry Dean Burse (Almetta) of Texas, Izola Ivey of Louisiana, Gus Burse (Janet) of Louisiana, Vera Burse of Louisiana, Denise Chatman (Anthony) of Louisiana, Lawrence Valetine of Michigan, Kenny Thomas of Texas, and Carol Burse of Louisiana, Mo., three sisters, Bessie Bennett of Michigan, Lottie Parker of Michigan, and Earlene Pettigrew (Fredrick) of Michigan, a brother, Rev. Lonnie Parker (Alice) of Tenn, and 47 grandchildren, 117 great grandchildren, and 62 great, great grandchildren.
Her parents, Lonnie and Lucille Parker, her husband, Ben Burse Sr., one son, Tom Burse III, three daughters, Pam Burse, Mary Alice Burse, and Shemia Burse, four sisters, Essie Lee Mabon, Clotie Turner, Doveanna Beasley, and Deloris Parker, and six grandchildren, Dionne Burse, Rosetta Powell, Domonique Powell, Secara Burse, Arianna Burse, and Kaleo Dade, all died earlier.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Griffith. Wilford Moore, Lee Andrew Burse, Jerry Dean Burse, Roosvelt Burse, and Ben Burse, Jr. Active Pallbearers will be Justin Burse, Tordale Chatman, Jason Chatman, Carlos Davis, Thomas Burse, and Jeremy Miller.
Memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
