Everett Elliott Lovell, 85, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.
Services for Everett were held Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green with Pastor Mike Dallas officiating. Burial was in Green Lawn Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation was Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Everett was born in Cyrene, Mo., on March 16, 1936, to Claude Mitchell and Margaret Virginia Smith Lovell. He was united in marriage to Carley Jean Lovell on May 9, 1969, at the Methodist Church in Vandalia, Mo. She died earlier on Oct. 7, 2019.
Everett was raised in Cyrene and attended Cyrene School. He graduated Bowling Green High School in 1954. While in school, Everett was very active in the FFA. After graduation, he served in the U. S. Navy as a sonar specialist aboard the USS Saufley from 1954-1959. Upon returning home from the Navy, Everett worked at Missouri Hatchery with his father and later took ownership. He later moved the business and changed the name to Producers Farm Supply. In 1999, he retired to care for Carley. Everett was a lifetime member of the VFW No. 5553 in Bowling Green, where he had served as commander for several years, a trustee, and also served on the Funeral Honors Board. Everett was also involved in the community, serving on the High-Rise Board and sponsoring his grandchildren’s sports teams. He loved to play pitch and cribbage every Monday night at the VFW. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing and watching basketball; especially his granddaughter, Brandi’s team. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Mizzou sports. Everett was a member of the Methodist Church with Carley for over 50 years, and most recently a member of the Refuge Church. He thought manners were very important, and always said a prayer before every meal.
Everett is survived by daughters, Pam Tipton of Curryville and Lori Ann Kottwitz of Bowling Green; grandchildren Brandi Tipton-Smith and Greg Tipton II; great-grandchildren: Jacob Tipton, Jaelyn Smith, and Brody Tipton; and special cousins: Tom Smith, Mike Smith, Leo Kerns, Bill Kerns, Faye Inlow, Bob Hickerson, and Jim Lovell.
His parents; wife; son-in-law, Greg Tipton on Dec. 19, 2020, and great-granddaughter, Abigale Tipton on Nov. 3, 2011, all died earlier.
Pallbearers were Tom Smith, Mike Smith, Junior Hubert, Tom Stewart, Doug Lovell, and Rick Lovell. Honorary pallbearers were Milford Shephard, John Dikeman, Joann Eibert, Joyce Scherder, Dick LaBryar, Tom Marshall, Bill Baxter, Sharon VanHooser, and Faye Inlow.
Memorials may be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice, VFW No. 5553, Methodist Church, or the Refuge Church.
