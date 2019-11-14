Eugene Galloway

E
ugene "Gene" Galloway, 70, of Eolia, died Nov. 5, 2019.
He was born May 8, 1949, in Louisiana, Mo., to Carlyle and Lynda(Gentry) Galloway.
Gene was a lifelong resident of Lincoln County, building many relationships while he spent a long career in car sales, and he absolutely loved building his cattle herd. He was also known as a good friend to many, and former Lincoln County commissioner.
Survivors include his parents, Carlyle and Lynda Galloway; four children: John (Candis) Galloway, Jamie Brokaw, Dennis Galloway, Craig [Denise] Barnes; 11 grandchildren; one great grandchild; threebrothers: Floyd Galloway, John (Joy) Galloway, and Joe (Bonnie) Galloway; two sisters: Judy (Phillip) Westen and Jayne (Danny) Howard; several nieces and nephews. Gene is remembered in love by Jamie Barnes, Lisa Blackwell,and many close friends.
One sister, Joanie Galloway, died earlier.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later time by the family.
