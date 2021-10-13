Our beloved father, Ernest Carl Lafferty Jr., 76, of Louisiana, Mo., died peacefully on Oct. 5, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones at home.
Services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana, Mo. The Rev. Robert Hutsell officiated. Burial was at the Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until time-of-service Saturday at the funeral home.
Junior Lafferty was born Dec. 29, 1944, in Burlington, Iowa, to Ernest Carl Lafferty Sr. and Hazel Irene Whitaker-Lafferty. Junior was the oldest of eight children. Only surviving sibling is Sandra Lafferty-Payne of Carterville, Ill., along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents and his brothers, Samuel, Larry, Robert, and Michael; sisters, Linda Lafferty-McBee, and Lois Lafferty-Turner; and granddaughter, Francheska Elizabeth Graver, all died earlier.
Junior is survived by his oldest daughter, Tina Marie Lafferty-Graver of Bowling Green, Mo., and youngest daughter, Lisa Rae Lafferty-Lindsay and son-in-law, Ronnie Joe Lindsay Jr. of Louisiana, Mo. Along with his grandchildren, Maria and Mark Smith, Kenneth (Jr.) and Kayla Smith, Britney Lindsay, Jessica Graver, Cameron Lindsay, Davan Lindsay and William Graver. Also survived are his great grandchildren: Travis and LeeAnna Smith, Brayden, Riley, Kensley, and Wyatt Smith, Draedin Dupree, and Greyson Lindsay. Junior’s other children are: Ross James Manes with four children, Lauri Lynn Manes-Brace with four children and six grandchildren, and Scott Allan Crow.
Junior, during his lifetime, was a lineman, construction worker, a machinist, and then retired to become a farmer. Junior enjoyed all family gatherings and teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren about farming. Throughout his life his hobbies were: hunting, boating, camping with his family, billiards, and his love was playing poker. To many people he was considered a professional poker player. His additional enjoyments in life were appreciating old cars, motorcycles, and getting his hair combed.
People wishing to honor Junior’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Ernest Lafferty Jr. Scholarship Fund to the Bank of Louisiana.
Please come join us for a luncheon at Junior’s Celebration of Life held at Louisiana’s Elks Lodge on Sunday, Oct. 17 between the hours of 1 - 4p.m.
