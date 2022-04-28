Elmer Willard Branstetter Jr., 78, (aka: EW or Brandy), of Curryville, Mo., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died at the University of Missouri hospital, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
All are invited to attend the graveside service held at New Harmony Christian Church, at 10 a.m., on Saturday April 30. Family and close friends are welcome to attend the dinner and celebration of his life, in the church fellowship hall, following the service. Pastor Darron Clack will officiate and Doug Storts will provide music.
EW was born on July 29, 1943, to Elmer Willard Sr. and Nellie Mae Branstetter. He was raised in Curryville, Mo., and baptized at the Vandalia First Christian Church. He was first married to Mary Irene Willis; they had four children together, Ricky Wayne Branstetter, Sherri Ann (Branstetter) Shaw, Troy Gene Branstetter, and Jeffrey Alan Branstetter.
EW later married his soul mate and fishing partner, Ramona Arleen Branstetter, welcoming her son, Jeffrey Robert Ansel, into the family. Mona and Brandy enjoyed 27 years of retirement together fishing by the lake and spoiling several lucky pets.
EW has five grandchildren, Lance Gabriel Shaw, Spencer Reid Branstetter, Branden Alan Branstetter, Cassie Elaine Branstetter, Alexander Gower Branstetter, and one Great Grandchild, Crillen Alan Branstetter.
His wife, Romona Arleen Branstetter, his parents, Elmer Willard Branstetter Sr. and Nellie Mae Branstetter, his son, Ricky Wayne Branstetter, and his grandson, Lance Gabriel Shaw, all died earlier.
EW was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He served in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to one of the Navy’s first guided cruise missile ships and participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis. He spent his 30-year work career with Orscheln / ABF Truck Lines and served as a proud member of the Teamster Labor Union.
Brandy was passionate about music. His music career lasted more than 50 years, playing in multiple bands including The Untouchables, Crossfires, C & R Session, and Patchwork Blu. He also shared his gift with senior citizens, ending his career with Doug on the OATS Bus Tour. His children appreciated and admired his musical talents.
One of his favorite artists, Merle Haggard, wrote a song, Silver Wings, that the family feels is an appropriate memory to share as we say our goodbyes. God Bless!
