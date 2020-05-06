Eleanor Sitton

Eleanor “Sue” Sitton was born in Memphis Tenn., to Wayne B. Smith and Chattie Sue Darby Smith on March 6, 1939. Sue died April 4, 2020, after spending a week with the ones she loved all around her.
She moved to Louisiana, Mo., with her family in 1956, when her father started a lumber mill South of Louisiana, now known as Wayne B. Smith Inc. Sue resisted the family move at first but once here, quickly became involved in her school and community. She started her Junior year here at LHS and was then named homecoming queen her senior year, having made fast friends with many, most of whom she still cherished. She worked in the LaCrosse Lumber Co. offices as a keypunch operator and was walking to work one day when John Norman Sitton saw her pass by the A&P Store where he worked. John fondly recalls their first date was at the home of Becky Sandell (Poyser) to watch the Academy Awards. They were married Sept. 20, 1958.
John and Sue raised three girls, Cynthia Sue Blaylock (Gregg), Sherry Lea Moses (Kenny), Jefferson City, Mo., and Christina Kay Sitton of Pittsfield Ill. Sue was involved in her community and served in several organizations. Business and Professional Women, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Louisiana Elkettes, Louisiana Alumni and Friends Association, Friends of the Library Board, PCMH Trimble Fund Board, Louisiana Park Board, and Louisiana City Council were all fortunate to have had her influence over the years. Sue also served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. “Girls” still share fond memories of the great campfire meals and overnights with her as leader.
She and John worked side by side for 48 years in the State Farm Insurance office after John’s appointment as agent in 1962. Sue was a licensed agent in the office and did the bookkeeping and payroll. They were partners in many commercial real estate ventures over the years and also owned Save A Lot Grocery store. When it opened in Pittsfield, Ill., in 1986, Sue became quite involved and oversaw its management.
Sue was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved her church family. She served as a Sunday School Teacher, Bible School leader, and on numerous church boards over the years.
Sue is survived by her husband, John, daughters and grandchildren; Emily Sitton, John Thomas “JT” Miederhoff (Casey Malcom), and William Bradley “Brad” Stoops (Jessica), and Step Grandson Jody Blaylock (Christa), along with Great Grandchildren Raelynn Stoops, Jonathan Stoops, Bo Blaylock, and Becka Jo Kidd. Also surviving are her brother, Jerry (Gail) Smith of Louisiana, and sister in Law Sandy Sitton Orf. Sue was also loved by many nieces, nephews, and cousins that she enjoyed the company of during biennial family gatherings back “in the South.”
Private graveside services were held Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. in Riverview Cemetery.
Friends and family were invited to participate in a processional that began at Collier Funeral Home at 9:45 a.m., and proceed to and through the cemetery. A memorial book was at the cemetery gates. Guests were asked to remain in their vehicles, as we try to follow County/State guidelines during this time.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Alumni and Friends Association, Pike County Home Care and Hospice, or Friends of the Louisiana Library, in care of Collier Funeral Homes Inc., 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, Mo. 63353.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.