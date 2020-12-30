Effie Doris Scherder, 94, of Bowling Green, died peacefully on Dec. 27, 2020. She was born June 30, 1926 in Denver Mo., the fourth child of Rev. Homer E. and Martha May Spencer Burton.
Doris married Clarence J. Scherder of St. Clement on Sept. 10, 1946 in Kansas City, Kan. Clarence died earlier on Oct. 26, 1992.
As a child, Doris lived in several mid-Missouri rural communities where her father was assigned as Methodist minister. In 1940, she moved to Eolia, Mo., where she was a member of the girls’ basketball team and salutatorian of her graduating class of 1944. She and Clarence settled on a farm in rural Bowling Green after his return home from the service in 1947.
Doris was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality, and served as leader for the girls’ 4-H club, even coaching their basketball team. She was employed at P.N. Hirsch until it closed and also worked as a waitress and at Dollar General. She enjoyed working with the public and never knew a stranger.
After her retirement, Doris enjoyed traveling with family and friends, boot kicking dancing, and never missed an opportunity to be with her family or have fun with her friends.
Doris is survived by her five children: Janet (Dennis) Shrewsbury and Elaine Scherder of Lenexa, Kan.; Bruce (Betty) Scherder, Jeff (Lisa) Scherder and Keith (Martha) Scherder, of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren: Jason and Brett Shrewsbury, Tyler Scherder, Adam Scherder and Laura Lemons, and Tim and Michelle Scherder and 16 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Charles Burton, Kansas City, Mo., sister-in-law, Marie (Burdette) Burton, formerly of Louisiana Mo., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of Covid restrictions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Memorials may be made to St. Clement Parish Cemetery.
Pallbearers are: Jason Shrewsbury, Brett Shrewsbury, Adam Scherder, Tim Scherder, Tyler Scherder and Mike Lemons.
Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes in Bowling Green are handling arrangements.
