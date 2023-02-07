Edwin Glen McGeorge, 87, of Bowling Green died Jan., 14, 2023, at Country View nursing home in Bowling Green.
He will be cremated per his wishes. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory in Bowling Green.
Edwin was born March 15, 1935, near Corso, Mo. He was the son of Marcus Edwin and Grace Oden McGeorge. He married Jane Ann McKee on Jan. 25, 1958, in Bowling Green, Mo. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this month.
Ed was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, former member of the BG Jaycees and the BG Lions Club. He served in the U.S. Army from February 1958 to February 1960.
Ed is survived by his wife, Jane; his son, Bill McGeorge; his daughter-in-law, Julie McGeorge; his grandchildren, Shannon Kettler (Mark), Megan Depczynski (Todd), Lauren Williams (Josh), Patrick McGeorge and Mike McGeorge; his great-grandchildren Nathan and Tyler Perkins, Max and Cole Depczynski and Everly Williams; and his sister Bonnie McGeorge.
His parents; his three sisters; and his son, Robert McGeorge, all died earlier.
Ed graduated from BGHS with the class of 1953. He immediately went to work for Moss Oil Co., now known as Ayers, where he retired from in 1997.
Edwin enjoyed watching baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, and Missouri College
Basketball. Most of all he enjoyed his family and going to the casino. He also enjoyed having coffee each afternoon with the “guys.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family asks that donations in Ed’s honor be made to Pike County Home Health and Hospice.
